Gujarat Man Trying To Scale Mexico-US Border Wall Falls To Death in Tijuana
The family’s village was near Dingucha which was shocked after an Indian family of four froze to death
An Indian man who died while scaling the wall at the US-Mexico border on 14 December has been identified as Gujarat resident Brijkumar Yadav.
The US media reported last week that Yadav died while scaling a 30-foot wall with his wife and 3-year-old boy. Mexico’s Tijuana Police said that Yadav and his son fell on the Mexican side, while his wife landed on US territory.
Initially, the US media had identified the deceased as 50-year-old Brijkumar Daxiniprasad Yadad. But as per the Times of India, Brijkumar Yadav was a 32-year-old resident of Borisana village near Kalol in Gujarat.
What We Know About the Incident
According to the Border Report, the family was part of a large group of migrants, 30-40 individuals, attempting to cross the border between San Diego and Tijuana.
Yadav, carrying his son, was trying to scale the border wall and his wife was also with him. For an unknown reason the entire family plunged to the ground from the top of the wall, Tijuana Police said.
While the man suffered fatal injuries and passed away, the boy survived the fall with no injuries and was cleared by Red Cross paramedics at the scene. The wife suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a San Diego hospital for care, the report said.
The mother and the son have been reunited on the US side of the border.
The Quint has written to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Customs and Border Protection for their whereabouts and the story will be updated with their response.
Family from Kalol, Gujarat
According to the Times of India report, the family was from Telephone Colony in Borisana village, and embarked on their illegal journey to the US a fortnight ago.
A police officer in Gujarat told the newspaper that Yadav and his family were among 40 people who were supposed to cross the border from Tijuana in Mexico to San Diego in the US.
The family’s village was merely 14km away from Dingucha which hit the headlines earlier this year after an Indian family of four froze to death while attempting to illegally enter the US via the Canada border.
In a village with a population of just over 3,000 people, at least 500 people are currently living in the US, many of whom entered the country illegally.
Here is The Quint's ground report from Dingucha after the death of Jagdish Patel (39), his wife Vaishali Patel (37), and children Vihangi Patel (11) and Dharmik Patel (3) earlier this year.
The Quint visited the village again in November, when Mathurji, the village Sarpanch, claimed that more than a search for employment, the migration is a 'scheme to elevate their social status.' Here is the full report.
(With inputs from Border Report, Times of India.)
