Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before ED for 3rd Day After Late-Night Visit to Sonia
Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over 11 hours on Tuesday in the National Herald case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning once again on Wednesday, 15 June – for the third day in a row.
Ahead of his appearance on Wednesday, security forces and barricading remain deployed near Akbar Road for a third day, with Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure imposed in the area to prevent gatherings.
Gandhi was questioned by the central agency for over 11 hours on Tuesday and nearly 10 hours on Monday, in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the probe agency officials, as per reports. He left the ED office in Delhi a little before midnight on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the areas around Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, and Man Singh Road. "Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," it said.
Late Night Hospital Visit to Sonia
Soon after he arrived at his residence late on Tuesday night, he visited his mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is ailing from COVID-19, at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Rahul was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi.
On Monday, Rahul had visited Sonia Gandhi at the hospital during the brief interlude in ED proceedings at lunchtime.
Sonia Gandhi, who has also been summoned for interrogation in the same case, is scheduled to depose before the probe agency on 23 June.
Top Congress Leaders Detained
As the Congress continued to protest the ED's summons to Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, several senior Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi Police for a second day, from outside the party headquarters.
These included Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary.
A total of 217 Congress workers were detained, including eight Lok Sabha and seven Rajya Sabha members, the Delhi Police said in a statement.
On Monday, as many as 459 Congress workers and leaders had been detained by the police.
The Congress on Monday had alleged that the Delhi Police had made a “murderous attack” on its leader KC Venugopal and others during their protest march taken out in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, with P Chidambaram and Pramod Tiwari sustaining hairline fractures in their ribs.
What Is the National Herald Case?
The ED had registered the case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
The ED had filed a fresh case into the matter under the PMLA's criminal provisions after a court took notice of a probe conducted by the Income Tax Department against Young India Pvt Ltd after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy in 2012 filed a criminal complaint in connection with the matter.
Swamy had alleged that some Congress leaders were involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd by Young Indian Ltd (YIL).
He had alleged that YIL had 'taken over' the assets of the National Herald, which was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, in a 'malicious' way.
Swamy had alleged that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had conspired to misappropriate funds, as Young Indian had paid only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover around Rs 90 crore which was owed to the Congress by Associate Journals Ltd.
