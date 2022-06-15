Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before ED for 3rd Day After Late-Night Visit to Sonia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning once again on Wednesday, 15 June – for the third day in a row.

Ahead of his appearance on Wednesday, security forces and barricading remain deployed near Akbar Road for a third day, with Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure imposed in the area to prevent gatherings.

Gandhi was questioned by the central agency for over 11 hours on Tuesday and nearly 10 hours on Monday, in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the probe agency officials, as per reports. He left the ED office in Delhi a little before midnight on Tuesday.