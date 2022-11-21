Indian Women & Sustainability: Can a Tale As Old as Time Match Up Fast Fashion?

This attribute of sustainability spawns generations and is visible in daily deeds our mothers and grandmothers indulge in. I remember asking my grandmother for a saree of hers for my “Bookstagram photography” once.

She gave me the one I chose after glancing at her colossal collection of six yards of pure grace, with some over thirty years of age. The moment I was done with that shoot, it wasn’t even seconds when she picked her saree up from the venue, folded it neatly, and kept it back in her wardrobe while I laid down on my bed lazily, my props and accessories—a mess.

One reason why preservation is deeply rooted is the fact that the pieces they buy are timeless and trend-proof. In Indian women, consciousness along with slow consumption comes pre-programmed.

They do not conform to trends, but attain pieces which can be heralded timeless. No wonder their wardrobe is filled with the silhouettes like Silks, Kanjeevarams, and Cottons. Even if it is over 20 years, they can be donned exuding the synonymous regality they attributed when they were brand new.