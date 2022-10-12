India and Inflation: With US Economy Flailing, Will Global Markets Hit Reset?

The world has not been so chaotic for a long time and the Financial markets are sensing an Armageddon coming their way but they just don’t know the scale and quantum of the blow out and the likely trigger. There are too many moving parts this time.

One thing is for sure, as and when the world comes out of this crisis, the world will have a very different order while heading for a reset. Relentless currency printing and the burgeoning debt has failed to spur productivity and instead, has led to a spiraling inflation, asset price distortion and an unprecedented concentration of wealth.

Central banks have a big fight ahead if they should work on Price stability i.e. Inflation or Financial stability in terms of Bonds. Currency, Equity markets. The big debate today is whether the Central banks should tighten the interest rates further or prevent the present slowdown from slipping into a long recession.