In Photos: 7 Deadliest Plane Crashes in the History of Aviation
From Tenerife Airport Disaster to Japan airlines fligh crash, here are seven deadliest crash in aviation history.
Minutes before landing on Sunday, 15 January, the Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed into a river gorge, close to the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. So far, 70 people have been confirmed dead by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).
This has been termed Nepal's deadliest air crash since 1992. Who were the passengers of this ill-fated flight?
From USA to Japan, such plane crashes have happened in many countries around the world, in which many innocent people have lost their lives.
These are the seven deadliest plane crashes that have occurred in the history of aviation.
