Roe v Wade: Which US States Have Banned Abortion and Which Ones Are Likely to?

Trigger laws in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and Alabama went into immediate effect after the Supreme Court's ruling.

Daniel McCay, Utah's Republican State Senator, who sponsored the state's "trigger law" said, the state did not have any immediate plans to stop women from seeking abortions in the neighboring states that allow it. However, it would be wrong if they do so, he said.

Utah's law would ban all abortions unless it is required to prevent death or serious injury, or in case of rape or incest.

Ohio's "hearbeat bill", which bans all abortions once the foetal heartbeat is detected too came into effect following Friday's ruling. This, after a federal judge removed the injunction in the 2019 law in the wake of US Supreme Court reversing Roe v Wade.

Alabama, too, invoked its 2019 abortion ban, according to which a woman would not be allowed to undergo abortion at any stage of pregnancy including cases of rape and incest. The state, however, allows abortion if the mother's health is at stake.

Arkansas also effected its "trigger law" soon after the US Supreme Court's Friday ruling. The state has since told its two abortion providers that it is all set to ban almost all abortions, with an exception for saving the “life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency.”