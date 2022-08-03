'A Privilege': Ruchira Kamboj, India's First Woman Envoy to UN, Assumes Charge

Kamboj was the all India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the foreign service batch of that year. She began her diplomatic journey in Paris, France where she was posted as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France from 1989-1991.

From Paris, she returned to Delhi where she worked as under secretary in the Europe West Division of the Ministry of External Affairs from 1991–96. From 1996-1999, she served in Mauritius as First Secretary (Economic and Commercial) and Head of Chancery at the Indian High Commission in Port Louis.

Kamboj served as the high commissioner of India to South Africa, with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Lesotho from July 2017 to March 2019. She assumed charge as Indian envoy to Bhutan on 17 May 2019. She has also served as India's Ambassador to UNESCO, Paris.

Kamboj joins the group of women Ambassadors at the Council including US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, UK Permanent Representative Ambassador Barbara Woodward, Norway's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Mona Juul, UAE's Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh.

Ireland's PR Ambassador Geraldine Nason is heading to Washington as her country's envoy.