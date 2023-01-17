How Desis in Illinois Fought Off a Law Altering the Definition of 'Indian'
"'Indian' means a person descended from any of the countries of the subcontinent that are not primarily Muslim in character, including India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka." This is how a legilsation passed by the Illinois General Assembly in the United States, intended to establish an Indian American Advisory Council, defined the term 'Indian'.
The Illinois Indian American Advisory Council Act was passed by both chambers of the Illinois Assembly and signed into law last year, creating a flutter among the south Asian community in the country, who objected to the language used in the Bill.
The Quint explores the players behind the Bill, its connection with a decades-long Hindutva campaign in the US, and how the south Asian community fought back and won.
What Does the Act Say?
Introduced in the House of Representatives by Republican Seth Lewis, the Bill's purpose was to establish a council to "advise the governor and the General Assembly on policy issues impacting Indian Americans and immigrants."
It also aimed "to advance the role and civic participation of Indian Americans in this state; to enhance trade and cooperation between Indian-majority countries and this state; and, in cooperation with state agencies, boards, and commissions, to build relationships with and disseminate information to Indian American and immigrant communities across this state."
Two things stood out in the Act:
How it defined an Indian: "Indian" means a person descended from any of the countries of the subcontinent that are not primarily Muslim in character, including India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
Section 10 of the Act said that the purpose of the council, among other things, is "to enhance trade and cooperation between Indian-majority countries and this state."
From 'Indian' to 'South Asian': How the Bill Progressed
The Bill – HB4070 – was filed with the House clerk on 22 April 2021 by Lewis. It was eventually passed by both the chambers in April 2022 and became an Act on 10 June 2022 when Illinois Governor Jay Pritzker signed the Bill.
The law, however, came to the Illinois south Asian community's attention sometime in September, said Pushkar Sharma, Co-Founder of Chicago Coalition for Human Rights in India (CCHRI).
Subsequently, members of a group representing south Asian communities approached State Senator Ram Villivalam, a Democrat and the chief sponsor of the Bill in the State Senate.
"A number of us sat down with Senator Ram Villivalam and demanded to know more about this. The senator told us directly that he consulted no members of the community. As far as we know, Representative Seth Lewis also did not consult with the members of the community. The text was originated by Lewis and then he asked the senator to be a sponsor of the Bill in the Senate," Sharma said.
"Senator Ram Villivalam said it was something received on his desk, and he supported it. He told us that he receives 6,000 pieces of legislations and such advisory councils are very low on the level of priority. His point was, I saw Indian American Advisory Council and I don't necessarily think these are helpful, but I am Indian American, how can I stand up against these things?'"Pushkar Sharma
However, Senator Villivalam's claim that he did not read the text is contrary to his action in the State Senate. While the Bill introduced by Lewis in the House proposed the creation of the 'Illinois Asian Indian American Advisory Council,' it was Senator Villivalam's amendment in the Senate that changed it to 'India American Advisory Council.'
His amendment as the chief sponsor of the Bill in the Senate changed references from "Asian Indian" to "Indian" throughout.
Senator Villivalam's office denied a request for an interview and did not respond to specific questions, but instead referred The Quint to an article by Chicago Sun Times journalist Rummana Hussain, who had written about the law in December 2022 and had also interviewed the lawmaker.
In a conversation with The Quint, Hussain said Villivalam told her that he was so focused on removing 'Asian' from 'Illinois Asian Indian American Advisory Council' that he missed the fine print in the definition of 'Indian'.
After outrage, Villivalam took steps to rectify the error and introduced a Trailer Bill to amend the original legislation.
The amendment changed the name of the Act to the 'Illinois South Asian American Advisory Council Act', renamed the advisory council to the 'Illinois South Asian American Advisory Council', removed the term 'Indian', and defined 'South Asian' as "a person descended from any of the countries of the South Asian subcontinent."
The Trailer Bill was passed by the State Senate in late November 2022 and was approved by the House of Representatives on 11 January 2023. It will become a law after the governor signs the amendment.
Seth Lewis: The Republican Behind the Law
The brainchild behind the Indian American Advisory Council Act, Seth Lewis, was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from District 45 for two years after being elected in 2020; he held office from January 2021 to January 2023.
Speaking to Hussain, Lewis refused to divulge how the definition of 'Indian' was introduced in the Bill. On excluding countries that are "primarily Muslim in character," he said it was only done for the sake of being "efficient" since the state already has a Muslim American Advisory Council.
During what Hussain described as a "sometimes heated interview," Lewis voluntarily disclosed that he is married to an Indian woman. His wife, Anita, is the Superintendent of Schools at Illinois’ Diamond Lake School District 76.
The couple has deep-rooted ties to the Indian Hindu community in Illinois and is a regular at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chicago's Bartlett, which falls under Lewis' House constituency, District 45.
In the 2022 elections, Lewis ran for the Illinois State Senate to represent District 24 and won, and is now a member of the State Senate. His earlier attempts to secure a State Senate seat in 2016 and 2018 were unsuccessful.
Lewis did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.
His office told The Quint in the first week of January that he would support the efforts of Senator Villivalam and would vote for the Trailer Bill of Senator Ram Villivalam when the House takes up the matter.
"The representative has already said what he had to say about the Bill, and he is not available to answer more questions regarding the same issue," Lewis' office told The Quint over the phone before the voting took place on 11 January.
Lewis, however, voted against the amendment in the House. The Trailer Bill was part of a legislative package in the House and records showed that Lewis voted against them.
'Insidious Ideology Behind This'
"Establishing an Indian American Advisory Council and the title itself – there isn't necessarily something wrong with that. But the devil is in the detail," Sharma said, adding, "When you see a legislation like this, which explicitly targets one faith and defines an ethnic community through a faith lens, it shows that there is an ideology at work here."
Sharma was referring to Hindutva groups in the US, some of whom have campaigned for years to use the term 'India' instead of 'south Asia' to describe the Indian subcontinent.
The language of Lewis' Bill was a remnant of 2016 California textbook controversy, when the Hindu Education Foundation, along with other Hindutva groups, launched a campaign to modify the content of the textbook to say 'India' instead of 'south Asia' to refer to the geographical region.
A detailed list of questions asking the Hindu Education Foundation about the group's campaign and whether it had anything to do with the language of the Bill received no response.
"Any legislation that names people from four countries as Indians is incorrect. By definition, it is a South Asian American Advisory Council. And if it is a south Asian council why are certain countries explicitly denied participation based on faith?"Pushkar Sharma
The activist said they had demanded that the advisory council should be defined by geography and not by faith.
"Faith has no place in an ethnic community. We tried to make a less politicised argument – it is nonsensical, offensive, and foolish. No geography teacher will say that Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan are Indian-majority countries," Sharma, who has roots in India, asserted.
Sharma said there was a multiethnic, multi-faith group that pushed against the legislation.
"We had members of Bangladeshi American community, members of Nepali American community, and also reached out to Pakistani American community and Sri Lankan American communitiy – and all of us were on the same page," he said.
This was echoed by the members of other south Asian communities.
"I am from Nepal and putting me as an Indian is politically and emotionally wrong. I was very unhappy with that," Bishnu Phuyal, a prominent Nepali American in Chicago, told The Quint. He, however, appreciated Senator Ram Villivalam for resolving the matter and introducing the Trailer Bill.
Rummana, who is a Muslim of Indian origin, wrote in her article that while conflating India with select parts of south Asia is "misleading and offensive enough," "deliberately writing off the subcontinent's countries that are Muslim in character" evokes the bigoted tone.
She said the legislation reminded her of the language used in the Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by the Indian Parliament in 2019.
Sharma was also critical of excluding caste and faith as diversity factors in selecting the members of the advisory council.
"There is a section that refers to creating a diverse advisory council on a number of categories. Very clearly faith was left off of this, which was very surprising, which shows us again part of the insidious ideology defining this."Pushkar Sharma
He added that while other matters have been resolved in the Trailer Bill, the inclusion of caste is one thing that has not been addressed.
Topics: Indian American South Asia Illinois
