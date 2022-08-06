Roopali Desai Becomes First South Asian Judge To Serve on This Top US Court

The US Senate has confirmed Indian American litigator Roopali H Desai to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, making her the first South Asian judge to serve on this powerful court.

Desai was confirmed by the Senate by a bipartisan vote of 67-29 on Thursday.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the Ninth Circuit is by far the largest of the thirteen courts of appeals, covering a total of nine states and two territories and with 29 active judgeships.

“It comes as no surprise that Ms Desai's nomination has received high praise across the political and ideological spectrum, as well as from state judges, law enforcement officials, and three different fire fighters' organisations. With 16 years of experience as a litigator, she is an outstanding addition to the Ninth Circuit,” said Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.