Former Indian American Governor Nikki Haley Launches 2024 Presidential Bid
Haley was once appointed as the UN ambassador by former President Trump.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Former South Carolina Governor and member of the Republican Party Nikki Haley has announced on Tuesday, 14 February, that she will run for president of the United States in 2024.
"I'm Nikki Haley, and I'm running for President,” she announced in a video message.
The 51-year-old Indian-American further said, "It's time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose. Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history."
While Haley might not ‘excite’ the Republican vote bank, as indicated by extremely low poll numbers, she beat the Republican’s favoured Trump replacement, Ron DeSantis, to the punch and announced her campaign, which may open the floodgates to Republican campaign bids.
In the clip which was shot in her hometown of birth-town of Bambarg, South, she said, "I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white. I was different."
"But my mom would always say, 'Your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities,'" Haley added.
She also took a small jab at President Joe Biden, who has not formally announced his campaign, and said "Joe Biden's record is abysmal, but that shouldn't come as a surprise."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: Gov Nikki Haley Nikki Haley
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.