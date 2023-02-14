ADVERTISEMENT

Former Indian American Governor Nikki Haley Launches 2024 Presidential Bid

Haley was once appointed as the UN ambassador by former President Trump.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Former Indian American Governor Nikki Haley Launches 2024 Presidential Bid
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Former South Carolina Governor and member of the Republican Party Nikki Haley has announced on Tuesday, 14 February, that she will run for president of the United States in 2024.

"I'm Nikki Haley, and I'm running for President,” she announced in a video message.

The 51-year-old Indian-American further said, "It's time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose. Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history."

While Haley might not ‘excite’ the Republican vote bank, as indicated by extremely low poll numbers, she beat the Republican’s favoured Trump replacement, Ron DeSantis, to the punch and announced her campaign, which may open the floodgates to Republican campaign bids. 

Also Read

Nikki Haley Calls for a Formal Alliance Between US and India

Nikki Haley Calls for a Formal Alliance Between US and India
ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip which was shot in her hometown of birth-town of Bambarg, South, she said, "I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white. I was different."

"But my mom would always say, 'Your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities,'" Haley added.

She also took a small jab at President Joe Biden, who has not formally announced his campaign, and said "Joe Biden's record is abysmal, but that shouldn't come as a surprise."

Also Read

Lessons From America: What US Can Teach India About Dangers of Gerrymandering

Lessons From America: What US Can Teach India About Dangers of Gerrymandering

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Gov Nikki Haley   Nikki Haley 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×