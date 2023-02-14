Politics of AAP: I, an Ex-Member, Saw Kejriwal's Corruption-Free India Dream Die

In 2013, when AAP was contesting Delhi elections, for expenses it relied on crowdfunding and asked 20 crores from the public to donate for clean politics. And when the party had collected 20 crores in its funds, it requested the public to stop donating. But in 2022, it ran the most expensive election campaign in Goa and Punjab.

It was rumoured that AAP spent more money than the BJP which is supposedly the richest party in the country in both the states. I was not surprised when central agencies filed cases against AAP leaders on the issue of Delhi liquor policy. It was alleged that money had changed hands.

Houses of AAP leaders were raided by CBI and ED, few of them were arrested and have been in jail for the last few months. This was the same Kejriwal who before forming AAP along with Gopal Rai and Maneesh Sisodia, had sat on a hunger strike for two weeks against corruption of political leaders at Jantar Mantar. The posters of top leaders of the country including that of Pranab Mukherjee who went onto become the president of the country were hung at the protest site.

It is not that central agencies and Delhi Police have not arrested AAP leaders on frivolous and fake charges but liquor scam seems to have some substance and it can’t be dismissed lightly.

Today, the allegation that many AAP leaders and MLAs in Delhi and Punjab are neck-deep in corruption and there is no difference between them and leaders of other parties is not the figment of a fertile imagination. It has some solid basis. People on the ground are talking about it.