Puttaswamy to Ayodhya: Analysing Justice Nazeer's Legacy as He Becomes Governor

S Abdul Nazeer retired as a Supreme Court judge on 4 January. Thirty nine days later, on 12 February, he was appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

A slew of questions have been raised in context of his appointment. While some have wondered if there should be a cooling period between retirement and appointment to a gubernatorial position, others have wondered if Justice Nazeer’s judicial legacy somehow contributed to his selection for this post.



Note: Neither of these questions are new or unprecedented. Previously too, when former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam was appointed Kerala Governor, critics wondered if it was fair and appropriate.



It is difficult to provide answers for such questions. But, in context, of the bubbling controversy, it might be pertinent to reflect on Justice Nazeer’s tenure as a Supreme Court judge. Also for the uninitiated, simply:

Who is Justice Nazeer? What were the highlights of his career as an apex court judge?

Justice Nazeer took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court in February 2017. He retired six years later. During the course of his career at the Supreme Court, he: