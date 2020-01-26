TecQ: Xenobots, Samsung, WhatsApp Dark Mode, Zomato & More

Zomato on Tuesday, 21 January, said it has acquired the Indian business of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal that will give Uber 9.99 percent stake in the Indian food delivery and restaurant discovery platform.

This development was first reported back in December 2019, when talks between Uber Eats and Zomato were claimed to have reached an advanced stage.

Uber Eats, which entered India in 2017, has about 26,000 restaurants listed on its platform from 41 cities. But most people were enticed to use the platform because of its attractive discounts and low delivery charges. However, its restaurant listings didn’t expand as one would have expected, forcing its partners to stop taking delivery orders from the platform.

