WhatsApp on Android Finally Gets Dark Mode, Here’s How It Works
The wait is finally over guys, WhatsApp users are now getting to see the final design of the dark mode on Android. The theme has been in testing mode forever, and looks like the messaging app is finally convinced about the feature, which is now rolling out to beta users on the platform.
The tip was shared on Wednesday by reliable source WABetainfo, and they have even shared screenshots of how the final design of the dark mode looks on WhatsApp.
This update comes almost a month after the same source had mentioned that the dark theme update is almost ready for the Android beta version of the messaging app.
But just in case you haven’t signed for the Whatsapp beta tester program, the tipster has shared the download link for APK of the messaging app to test the dark mode.
As you can see below, the dark mode can be enabled by the following:
- Go to Settings on WhatsApp
- Click on Chats and select Theme
- Now choose from Set by Battery saver, Light and Dark themes
- Select Dark and the theme will be enabled
User will be able to choose from ‘dark, light and set by battery saver’ options, wherein ‘Light’ is the normal theme, ‘set by battery saver’ will automatically switch from light to dark theme, and the ‘dark’ option will change the theme to dark by default.
And here’s what the final design of the dark mode looks like.
This only works for the Android beta version of WhatsApp for now, but iPhone users need not feel left out, as the tipster has informed the iOS dark theme is also nearly set for release, and hopefully we’ll be hearing more about that in the coming days.