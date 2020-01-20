‘Xenobots’ Could be Stage-1 of a Real Terminator-Like Robot

Let’s start with first congratulating the group of scientists and researchers who made the impossible happen.

Brainiacs from Tufts University, the University of Vermont, and the Wyss Institute at Harvard have created something called a ‘Xenobot’ which is a programmable robot grown from stem cells. Think of it as the world’s first “living machine”.

According to the researchers, this robot has the ability to heal itself after being cut and can survive for weeks.