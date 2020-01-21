In Massive All-Stock Deal, Zomato Acquires Uber Eats in India

"We are proud to have pioneered restaurant discovery and to have created a leading food delivery business across more than 500 cities in India. This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the category," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said.

Uber Eats, which entered India in 2017, has about 26,000 restuarants listed on its platform from 41 cities.

Zomato's restaurant discovery and food delivery platform has information for over 1.5 million restaurants across 24 countries and serves more than 70 million users every month.