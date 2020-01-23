Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Which Is a Better Bet?

When OnePlus came into the Indian market its only objective was to offer flagship-level features at affordable prices. As the company grew, it moved up the ladder of the premium segment and as a result of that we have the OnePlus 7T launching at over 35K.

Samsung as a brand, on the other hand, focused more on flagship-level products but has now understood that the real action is in the sub-40k category which is why it has launched not one but two phones in this price segment, the Galaxy Note10 Lite, and the S10 Lite.

Since the Note10 Lite intrigues us more (obviously because of the stylus), let’s dive into how Samsung could be a challenger to the OnePlus 7T in this price segment.