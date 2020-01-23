Microsoft Admits Data Breach Exposed Details of 250 Million Users

The breach was first reported by Bob Diachenko, who is part of the security research team at Comparitech, who mentioned that all of the Microsoft customers' data was accessible to anyone with a web browser, with no password or other authentication needed.

Microsoft claims that it hasn’t found any malicious use case of the breached data, and it was merely being transparent about the incident with all its customers.

“While the investigation found no malicious use, and although most customers did not have personally identifiable information exposed, we want to be transparent about this incident with all customers and reassure them that we are taking it very seriously and holding ourselves accountable.”