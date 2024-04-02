OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launched in India: Specs, Design, Price Range, & Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 made its official debut in India on Monday, 1 April 2024. It is important to note that the new Nord series smartphone is launched as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 with various upgrades. The brand-new smartphone includes a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support, dual rear camera setup and OxygenOS 14. Interested buyers in India must take note of the specifications and design of the new smartphone.
According to the latest official details, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is equipped with an IP54-rated build and is powered by a 5,500mAh battery. The price, availability, and specifications of the brand-new smartphone were revealed after the launch took place on Monday. Interested buyers in the country are requested to go through the latest announcements available online.
Here are the price range, availability, design, and specifications of the brand-new OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone you should know. Read till the end to know all the latest updates about the device in India.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launched in India: Price and Availability
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 price range begins at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The top variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage starts at Rs 26,999.
One should note that the smartphone is available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colourways. You can buy the device in India via the OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail shops.
It is important to note that the sales will begin on 4 April, at 12 pm IST in the country. Stay alert if you want to purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 4.
Oneplus Nord CE 4 in India: Specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 4 operates on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 394ppi pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The brand-new device includes an X-axis linear motor for gaming.
For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera.
The smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is supported by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
