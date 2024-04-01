ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launch Today: Features, Specifications, Price & Live Streaming

OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be launched in India today on Monday, 1 April 2024 at 6:30 pm IST.

Hindi Female

Tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch the most awaited smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G in India today on Monday, 1 April 2024. The launch event of this mid-range handset will be take place at 6:30 pm IST. Prior to the official launch, the company has revealed some of the key features and specification of the upcoming Nord CE 4 5G, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 100W SuperVOOC charging, Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble color options, and more.

Although the company has not revealed the exact price of OnePlus Nord CE 4, it is anticipated that this budget-friendly handset will be sold at a starting price of Rs 24,999 . Let us check out the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G launch date, time, features, specs, price, live streaming, and other details below.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Launch Date in India

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G will be launched in India today on Monday, 1 April 2024.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Launch Time in India

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G will be launched at 6:30 pm IST.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Price in India

The expected price of OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G in India is Rs 24,999. However, the company has not confirmed it yet, therefore the users should take this information with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G: Key Features and Specifications (Confirmed)

Here is the list of confirmed features and specifications of forthcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G in India.

  • A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

  • Aqua Touch support, which allows to clearly distinguish between your touches and the water droplets on screen.

  • Powered by  Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

  • 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM (support for 8GB virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

  • Available in two color variants, including Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

  • 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launch Event: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India?

The official launch event of OnePlus Nord CE 4 will take place on Monday, 1 April 2024. Users can enjoy the live streaming on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus India.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launch Live Streaming

Topics:  OnePlus   OnePlus India   OnePlus Nord 

3 months
12 months
12 months
