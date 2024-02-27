MWC 2024: OnePlus Watch 2 Launched at Rs 24,999 in India; Specs and Design Here

The OnePlus Watch 2 has been officially launched in India and interested buyers should take note of the latest announcements. It is a second-gen high-end smartwatch from OnePlus. This time, the OnePlus Watch 2 is equipped with the latest WearOS software. It also has a bigger display, better battery life, and various sports modes. Interested buyers in India are requested to go through the price range and design of the brand-new device that made its debut recently.

The OnePlus Watch 2 device is priced under Rs 25000 and it will be up for sale via different platforms in India. The brand-new device made its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. It was also revealed in India for interested buyers. People should take note of the offers and discounts announced by the company.