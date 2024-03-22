Poco C61 To Be Launched in India Soon: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Poco is expected to soon launch a new smartphone in the 'C' series. Although the company has not confirmed the launch date of Poco C61 yet, it is anticipated that the handset will hit the Indian markets shortly. Ahead of the launch event, several key features like design, color, RAM, and other specifications of this purported smartphone are doing round on the internet. It is anticipated that the new Poco C61 will be announced as a rebranded version of Redmi A3. Therefore, it is likely that the handset will share several key features with the existing Redmi model.
The forthcoming Poco C61 will be a successor to Poco C51 that was rolled in the country last year in April. As per online leaks, the Poco C61 will be revealed in three color options, including Black, Blue, and Green. Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details of Poco C61 below.
Poco C61 Launch Date in India
Poco C61 will be launched in India soon. The exact date is yet to be announced.
Poco C61 Price in India
The starting price of Poco C61 is expected to be Rs 7,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant.
Poco C61: Features and Specifications (Leaked)
Following is the list of tipped features and specification of the upcoming Poco C61.
Sleek design with thin bezels but thick chin.
A 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
High durability with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support.
USB Type-C charging port.
A circular camera Island on the back, consisting of 8MP primary sensor, 0.08 secondary sensor, and an LED flash light. 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Triple card slot for dual SIM and 1 microSD.
3.5mm headphone jack.
Available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB storage variants.
