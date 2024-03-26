Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price & More

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is confirmed to be launched in India on 29 March 2024. This gaming smartphone was revealed during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona previous month. The handset is all set to hit the markets as a successor to the already available Tecno POVA 5 Pro.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will be the India's first ever smartphone equipped with 6000 mAh battery+70W fast charger. It will be powered by the MediaTek MT6833V chipset, and will be available in two color options, including Comet Green and Meteorite Grey. Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other details of the upcoming Tecno Pova 6 Pro below.