Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launch Date in India: Key Features, Specifications & Price

Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone Edge 50 Pro in India anytime soon. The company has confirmed that the launch of Motorola Edge 50 Pro will take place on 3 April 2024.. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese Smartphone maker has revealed some of the key features and specifications of the forthcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro, including the color options, design, display, and more.
Once released, Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available for sale on the official website of the company, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and all the offline retail stores. Let us check out the Motorola Edge 50 Pro key features, specs, price, launch date, and more below.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launch Date in India
Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be launched in India on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Price in India
The price of Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India has not been announced by the company yet.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro India: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
Following are some of the confirmed features and specifications of Motorola Edge 50 Pro.
A 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
HDR10+ certification and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.
The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating for extra protection.
Sleek and slim design with curved edges, flat display, and a punch-hole camera.
Three Pantone curated colours options including black, purple and white with a vegan leather finish.
AI backed triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and an LED flash.
Optical in-display fingerprint scanner
Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Based on online leaks and tips, following are some of the expected features and specs of upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Runs on Android 14 operating system.
12GB of RAM.
4500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.
Apart from 50 MP primary camera, the rear camera system may include a wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera with 6x zoom.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)