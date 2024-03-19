Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launch Date in India: Key Features, Specifications & Price

Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone Edge 50 Pro in India anytime soon. The company has confirmed that the launch of Motorola Edge 50 Pro will take place on 3 April 2024.. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese Smartphone maker has revealed some of the key features and specifications of the forthcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro, including the color options, design, display, and more.

Once released, Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available for sale on the official website of the company, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and all the offline retail stores. Let us check out the Motorola Edge 50 Pro key features, specs, price, launch date, and more below.