Moto X50 Ultra Launch Soon: Teased Design, Specifications, and Availability Here

Motorola teased the elusive Moto X50 Ultra once again, which could be equipped with multiple new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features compared to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. It is important to note that the company first mentioned the smartphone in a Weibo post in February. Recently, the AI smartphone was teased in a video where the company mentioned the F1 Grand Prix event in China. The post hints that the smartphone might be launched during or after the event.
Some other reports suggest that the Moto X50 Ultra might make its debut in May. Interested buyers should stay alert to know the exact launch date of the Moto X50 Ultra with AI features. Motorola teased certain details regarding the design and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Read till the end to know all the latest updates.
Here are the teased design details and specifications of the new Moto X50 Ultra you should note if you are planning to purchase the smartphone. All the latest updates and important details are mentioned here.
Moto X50 Ultra: Teased Design and Specifications
The Moto X50 Ultra handset is expected to look similar to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which made its global debut recently. The smartphone is also seen in a wood back panel option.
The Moto X50 Ultra is expected to have some internal changes. Motorola is teasing the handset as an "AI phone". The Edge 50 Ultra handset also has some generative AI features such as a wallpaper generator and camera adjustments.
However, it is important to note that the smartphone was not marketed as an AI handset like the Moto X50. The upcoming handset is expected to flaunt more AI features and accompanying hardware.
We do not know the exact features of the Moto X50. More details are expected to be available when the launch date is announced by the company.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Launched: Confirmed Specs
Launched globally last week, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) pOLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.
The specifications and price range of the upcoming Moto X50 are also expected to be announced soon. Stay alert to know the latest announcements by Motorola regarding the launch event.
