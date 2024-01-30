Moto G24 Power Launching in India Today, 30 January: Specs and Expected Price

The popular Chinese smartphone maker, Motorola, has officially confirmed that its Moto G24 Power smartphone will make its debut in India today, Tuesday, 30 January 2024. Interested buyers in the country are patiently waiting for the launch to take place because they want to know the price and key design of the brand-new handset. One should note that the company has already revealed certain key specifications of the Moto G24 Power in India before the launch takes place today.

We have the specifications and design of the Moto G24 Power smartphone for you. You have to read till the end to know the key specifications revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker. Interested buyers in the country should note that the features are listed on the official website of Motorola and a dedicated microsite on Flipkart for everybody.