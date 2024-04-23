Oppo K12 Price: Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and Other Details

Oppo is all set to launch a new K series smartphone 'Oppo K12' in China. The handset will be unveiled on Wednesday, 24 April 2024. If online reports are to be believed, Oppo K12 will arrive in Chinese markets as a rebranded version of OnePlus Nord CE4.
Ahead of the official launch event, the company has revealed some of the key features and specifications of the upcoming Oppo K12, including Blue and Starry Night color options and 5500mAh battery. Oppo K12 will be launched as a successor to the already available Oppo K11. Let us check out the launch date, time, features, specifications, price, and other details of Oppo K12 below.
Oppo K12 Launch Date
Oppo K12 will be launched on Wednesday, 24 April 2024.
Oppo K12 Launch Time
Oppo K12 will be launched at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST).
Oppo K12 Price
The exact price of Oppo K12 has not been revealed by the company yet. However, the expected price is above Rs 24,000.
Oppo K12: Features and Specifications (Expected)
A 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.
Available in 8GB / 12GB and 256GB / 512GB storage variants.
Android 14 with ColorOS 14
50MP rear camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX355 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash. 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS.
In-display fingerprint sensor.
IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
5500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging.
