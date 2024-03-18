Lava O2 Launch in India Soon: Know Specs & Design Teased Ahead of Debut; Details

Lava O2 is set to make its debut in India soon. Before the launch of the smartphone in the country, the company has teased the design of the handset. Interested buyers in India are requested to go through the teased specifications and design of the Lava O2 and then decide whether they want to purchase it, once released. It is important to go through the announcements by the company and stay updated with the details about the new smartphone model.
According to the latest official details, the Lava O2 smartphone will be available for purchase via the popular e-commerce website, Amazon, in India. A listing on the e-commerce website has hinted at some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone in India. You must go through the listing on the Amazon website to know the exact features and design.
Here are the teased specifications, design, and other updates about the Lava O2 that will make its debut in India in the coming weeks. Read till the end to know all the updates about the device in the country.
Lava O2 Launch in India: Expected Specs and Design
The company teaser on 'X' reveals that the Lava O2 will be offered in a green colourway with a dual rear camera setup situated at the top left corner.
The camera module is expected to change its appearance when seen from different angles. One should note that a small Lava logo is located on the bottom left corner of the rear panel of the smartphone. It seems to have a matte finish.
The brief video also reveals that the bottom edge of the Lava O2 includes a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. Please note the details.
On the other hand, a listing for the Lava O2 is live on Amazon and it reveals more details about the specifications of the handset. According to the listing on Amazon, the new smartphone will be available in a Majestic Purple colourway and the back will be made of AG Glass.
As per the latest details online, the Lava O2 will sport a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout to protect the selfie camera. The Amazon listing also states that the Lava O2 will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 chip coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The handset is likely to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.
