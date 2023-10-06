Pakistan vs Netherlands: How to Watch Live Streaming of Cricket World Cup Match

The Netherlands is gearing up to play against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 upcoming match. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, Pakistan vs Netherlands 2023 is set to be played today, Friday, 6 October. Fans across India are excited to watch the ongoing Cricket World Cup which began on Thursday, 5 October. We will bring all the latest details about the upcoming matches so you can watch the live streaming.
Pakistan vs Netherlands 2023 will be live streamed for viewers who cannot watch it at the stadium. One should note that all the ICC Cricket World Cup matches will be live telecasted for interested fans on the scheduled date and time. According to the official details, the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Here are all the latest details about Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Friday that you should note if you want to watch the complete event.
When will Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 be played?
As per the dates mentioned on the schedule, the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match is set to be played today, Friday, 6 October.
When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match begin?
Cricket fans should note that the Pakistan vs Netherlands match is set to begin at 2 pm IST on Friday.
Where will the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match be played?
India is hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan vs Netherlands is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Which TV channels in India will live telecast the Pakistan vs Netherlands match?
Viewers in India can watch the Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on the Star Sports channels on 6 October, at 2 pm.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Netherlands 2023 match on Friday?
You can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
