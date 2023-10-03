India vs Netherlands Warm-up 2023: How to Watch ICC ODI World Cup Live Streaming

Team India is preparing to face the Netherlands in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match today, Tuesday, 3 October. As per the latest official details, the India vs Netherlands warm-up 2023 match will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian fans across the country can watch the live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Tuesday from anywhere they want. One should know the match date, time, and other updates.

While India is gearing up to play against the Netherlands in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Tuesday, Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka and Australia will play against Pakistan. We have all the information about the India vs Netherlands warm-up 2023 today and you should take note of the upcoming match here.