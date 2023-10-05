ICC World Cup 2023: India Among Favourites, but Must Plug Holes To Be Champions

This has probably been the most tepid build-up to a major cricket event in a country like India since 24 June, 1983.

For some strange reason, the cricket fever has yet to catch on. We do not know if it is because of too much cricket, or whether the One-Day International (ODI) format has lost its mojo.

But overall if you see the buzz around Cricket World Cup 2023 has not been as high as the previous editions of the tournament. In fact, even back in 2011 when the tournament was jointly hosted by India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, the hype was at an all-time high.