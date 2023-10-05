ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Google Celebrates Men's World Cup via Doodle Today

ICC Men's World Cup: Google is celebrating the commencement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today, Thursday, 5 October, with a doodle. One should remember that India is hosting the Cricket World Cup this year and it will mark the 13th edition of the tournament which began in 1975. As per the latest official details, around ten national teams are gearing up to play against each other in the cricket tournament. One should know all the latest details updated online.

Cricket fans should note that 45 matches will be played in the group stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Each team will face all the other national teams one time. In the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup, teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will participate.