ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Google Celebrates Men's World Cup via Doodle Today

ICC Men's World Cup: Google is celebrating the commencement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today, Thursday, 5 October, with a doodle. One should remember that India is hosting the Cricket World Cup this year and it will mark the 13th edition of the tournament which began in 1975. As per the latest official details, around ten national teams are gearing up to play against each other in the cricket tournament. One should know all the latest details updated online.
Cricket fans should note that 45 matches will be played in the group stage during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Each team will face all the other national teams one time. In the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup, teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will participate.
Therefore, Google is celebrating this prestigious tournament with a doodle on Thursday. All cricket fans in India should note that the ICC Cricket World Cup will start on 5 October, as per schedule.
ICC World Cup 2023: Match Details
While 45 matches will take place in the group stage in the ICC World Cup 2023, four teams will qualify for the knockout stage. This consists of two semi-final matches and one cup final, which will take place in Ahmedabad.
The Cricket World Cup is set to take place across India, at different stadiums located in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala, and Pune.
The first match of the ICC World Cup that is scheduled to be played today, Thursday, 5 October, is England vs New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
One should take note of the upcoming match details if they wish to watch it live. You can also take a look at the Google Doodle today, on Thursday, on the official page.
Google Doodle Today, 5 October 2023: Details
It is an animated doodle that portrays the Cricket World Cup tournament. Millions of cricket fans are excited to see which team will win the trophy this time so they are waiting to watch the matches.
One should note that the England vs New Zealand World Cup match will begin at 2 pm on Thursday. Viewers across India can either watch the match at the stadium or keep track of the live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
