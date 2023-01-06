WebQoof Recap: Of False Communal Claims, Misinformation About PM Modi

A clip of a man shouting and kicking a picture of Hindu Goddess Saraswati was shared on the internet with a claim that the man belonged to the Muslim community. Those sharing the clip also demanded the man's arrest.

The incident took place in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district on 28 December 2022.

However, we found that the incident was being given a false communal spin. The video shows one Yogesh Rathwa, who was reportedly drunk and was seen kicking a Goddess' photo in a primary school in Gelesar Village.