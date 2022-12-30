PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away: 'A Glorious Century Has Ended,' He Says
"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said, 'Work with intelligence, live life with purity": PM Modi recalled.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away in Ahmedabad in early hours of 30 December. She was 99.
'A glorious century comes to an end at the feet of God. I always felt that Maa symbolised a trinity - the journey of an ascetic, the spirit of a Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Modi tweeted, informing the public about her demise.
The PM further recollected, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing: 'Kaam karo buddhi se, jeevan jiyo shuddhi se' (Work with intelligence, live life with purity).
Heeraben Modi was hospitalised in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 28 December, after she took ill the previous night.
She was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.
PM Modi reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon to visit his mother.
Condolences Pour In
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi and said, "The struggles and virtuous life of Heera Ba ji is always an inspiration."
He added, "A mother's departure is an irreparable loss, it is impossible to fill this emptiness."
BJP National Spokesperson Sambhit Patra said, "Respected Hira Ba's centenary life was in the form of a divine light. I pray to God to give a place to the pious soul. Om Shanti."
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed his condolences and said, "It is the mother who nourishes a person's life with values. Hiraba's virtuous life is an inspiration for all of us.
"My deepest condolences to the Prime Minister and the family in this hour of grief. Om shanti," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Heeraben Modi PM Modi mother
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.