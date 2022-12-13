No, PM Modi Didn't Push Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde For a Photograph

The video was taken when the prime minister was in Nagpur on Sunday, 11 December to flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur.

At the time of writing this story, Reddy's tweet had garnered over 2,17,000 views.

But was Shinde really pushed?: A longer version of the same video, live streamed on PM Modi's official YouTube channel, showed that once the train left the station, Shinde stepped back. After this, Modi turns towards him and pats his upper arm, and shakes his hand.