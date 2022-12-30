PM Modi's Mother Passes Away: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar & More Offer Condolences
Kapil Sharma also wrote a heartfelt mesaage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away in Ahmedabad in the early hours of 30 December. She was 99. Bollywood celebrities from Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn took to social media to mourn the loss of PM Modi's mother.
Ajay Devgn wrote, "My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Shanti My personal condolences to our PM and his family. @narendramodi"
Akshay Kumar wrote in Hindi which can be loosely translated as, "There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti."
Anupam Kher also wrote, stating, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree Hiraba ji, I am sad and emotional. Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are with you. Including my mother!"
Kapil Sharma also reacted to her death, "Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you. We pray she gets a place at the feet of the almighty. Om Shanti.""
