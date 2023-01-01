Fact-Check: Clip Shows Recent Changes in Bank Rules? No, the Video Is Old
The video could be traced back to at least January 2018.
A video of a news bulletin showing an anchor talking about some changes in banking rules is going viral on the internet.
What about the video?: The anchor could be heard talking about additional charges that will be levied on self-cheques and internet banking, among other things.
People have shared the clip to claim that these rules will come into effect starting 20 January.
The video is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter. We also received it on our WhatsApp tipline.
How did we find out?: A simple reverse image search led us to a Facebook post carrying the viral video.
The video was uploaded on an unverified Facebook page and was uploaded on 20 December 2018.
Taking a hint from this, we searched for the clip on YouTube and and came across a longer version on an unverified channel called 'The Message'. It was uploaded on 7 January 2018.
On searching further, we found a tweet posted on 10 January 2018 by the former Finance Secretary, Rajiv Kumar, who said that no such proposals have been made to discontinue free services from 20 January.
He termed this information as "rumours" and further said no blanket rule has been imposed. Kumar did not clarify about particular banks.
In another tweet, Kumar tweeted a press release from Indian Banks' Association which also clarified that a blanket removal is neither being "moved by other banks nor such a thing is being contemplated".
While the press release denied the blanket removal, it also mentioned that banks looking at their operational and commercial costs would examine and revise charges.
Have there been any recent changes?: The Reserve Bank of India had laid out several revised rules which require the banks to renew locker agreements with their customers by 1 January. Changes to National Pension System (NPS) and credit card rewards have also been laid out but we did not find any similar rules as mentioned in the viral video.
Conclusion: The video is old and could be traced back to at least January 2018. Further, Kumar's tweet said that no blanket rule has been imposed to remove free services. However, one should refer to their personal bank's website as the rules and charges for each bank may differ accordingly.
Topics: Reserve Bank of India Webqoof Rajiv Kumar
