Old Interview of Shah Rukh Khan Linked to His Upcoming Movie Pathaan
The video clip is from a 2016 interview and has been edited to create a false narrative.
A video of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan talking about social boycott campaigns not impacting him is being shared on social media linking it to his upcoming film Pathaan.
The claim: Khan claimed that boycott campaigns on social media don't impact him. He says, "Aisa badbol nahi bolna but hawa se thodi na hilne wala hun, hawa se jhadiyan hilti hain".
[Translation: I don't want to blow my own trumpet, but this wind(boycott campaign) will not be able to shake me, only leaves are shaken by this.]
The Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke also shared the same claim.
The truth: The video is from 2016 and was from an interview before the release of his earlier movie Fan.
We also found clip was edited to create a misleading narrative.
When asked about a social boycott of his movie Dilwale, Khan admitted that ‘maybe we did not make a good film‘ and later joked about such campaigns not impacting him.
He also joked about using these campaigns as an excuse when the movie doesn't perform well.
Where and when is the video from?: We saw the Z-ETC Bollywood logo and conducted a keyword search for Khan's interview on the channel.
That led us to a 27-second video clip uploaded on Facebook by Zee5 on 15 April 2016.
The description of the post read, "Watched #FirstDayFANShow yet? Shah Rukh Khan talks about #Fan on #ETC in this interview with Komal Nahta: http://bit.ly/SRK-FAN ETC Bollywood #JabraFan."
This shows that the video was not recent, and Khan wasn't talking about his upcoming movie Pathaan.
What did Khan say in the interview?:
When the interviewer, Komal Nahta, asks Khan if the social boycott against his previous film Dilwale had any impact on its performance, he jokingly says that the makers can use that campaign as an excuse when their films do poorly.
He also says that maybe the makers of Dilwale did not make a good film.
After that, when Nahta asked him again about the campaign, he said he did not get swayed by such hawa ().
He says, "Aisa badbol nahi bolna but hawa se thodi na hilne wala hun, hawa se jhadiyan hilti hain".
[Translation: I don't want to blow my own trumpet, but this wind(boycott campaign) will not be able to shake me, only leaves are shaken by this.]
We found the full video uploaded on Dailymotion and the complete discussion can be seen from 33 minutes and 45 seconds.
Conclusion: An old interview with Khan was falsely linked with his upcoming movie Pathaan.
