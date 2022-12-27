ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat: BSF Man Killed for Protesting Against Minor Daughter's Video, 7 Nabbed

The BSF jawan died after being attacked with sticks and sharp weapons, the police said.

The Quint
Published
What We Know
1 min read
Gujarat: BSF Man Killed for Protesting Against Minor Daughter's Video, 7 Nabbed
i

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed on Saturday, 24 December, in Gujarat's Kheda, allegedly by seven members of a family after he protested against a purportedly objectionably video of his minor daughter posted online.

What had happened? The jawan along with his wife and son had gone to the house of the family, charging one of the members for allegedly circulating the video of his daughter on social media, the police said on Tuesday, 27 December.

"After a heated argument over the issue, (the accused) attacked (the jawan) and his family members with sticks and sharp weapons," Nadiad Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai said while addressing the press.

The solider was injured on his head and other body parts, which resulted in his death.

His son also suffered severe head injuries during the scuffle, and his wife sustained injuries as well, news agency PTI reported.

Case filed: A First Information Report was filed on Sunday at the Chaklasi police station under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following this, the seven accused persons were arrested on Sunday, and were sent to judicial custody on Monday.

A forensic team has been collecting further evidence in the case, and an investigation is ongoing, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Topics:  Gujarat   Border Security Force 

