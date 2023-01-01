ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: Kareena Kapoor Khan Didn't Make Remark Over Increased Gas Prices

Kareena Kapoor Khan does not have a Twitter account, this is a fan account.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Kareena Kapoor Khan Didn't Make Remark Over Increased Gas Prices
i

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly made by Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is going viral on social media.

The tweet says: Khan is criticising the price hike of the gas cylinders in India under the current ruling party while linking it to the low prices seen in the past.

An archive can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Similar claims can be seen here and here.

The truth: This tweet was shared by a fan account and not by Kareena Kapoor Khan. In fact, she does not have an account on Twitter.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan Did Not Tweet About Buying the Whole Theatre for His New Movie

Shah Rukh Khan Did Not Tweet About Buying the Whole Theatre for His New Movie
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search and found no reports about Kareena Kapoor Khan making any statements about cylinder prices.

  • We looked for the '@Kareena_kpn1' username on Twitter and found that this is a fan account run for the actor and didn't have a verified badge.

The account can be found here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • We also found that the user had tweeted this on 23 December 2022.

  • We also looked for Khan's official account of Twitter but could not find any.

  • The actor has a verified account only on Instagram where we saw no such post.

Conclusion: Kareena Kapoor Khan did not tweet about a hike in cylinder prices.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor's Old Remark on Nepotism Linked to Her Movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena Kapoor's Old Remark on Nepotism Linked to Her Movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×