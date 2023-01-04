Old Video of People Saving a Deer in Kazakhstan Linked With Blizzard in the US
The video has been on the internet since March 2021 and is unrelated to the recent blizzard in the United States.
A video, which shows two people trying to save a deer which is seen wandering around with its entire face frozen, is being shared on the internet linking it with the blizzard in the United States (US) and Canada.
A bomb cyclone brought blizzard-like conditions on the US-Canada border, affecting areas from Texas to Quebec and leaving thousands without power.
NDTV has shared the clip linking it to the blizzard. Media outlets like DNA India and Inshorts shared it as a recent incident.
What is the truth? : The video has been on the internet since March 2021 and is unrelated to the blizzard reported on the US-Canada border.
It is from Kazakhstan and shows two people, namely Abylaikhan Kuandyk and Nurzhan Makayev, removing ice from the muzzle of a roe deer.
This incident reportedly took place on 25 February 2021.
How did we find out?: A keyword search led us to the same video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel called 'PRESS TV.'
It was uploaded on 4 March 2021 and was titled "Frozen deer saved by locals in Kazakhstan."
The description of the clip identified the two residents from Kazakhstan, Abylaikhan Kuandyk and Nurzhan Makayev.
It further mentioned that the duo found the deer on 25 February 2021.
The video was attributed to Ruptly, a Russian news agency, and could also be found on its website.
Other sources: A news outlet in Mexico, SDP Noticias, published a report on the incident mentioning that the duo were brothers from the Denisov district. It further said they were travelling to their home when they spotted the deer and decided to help it.
Further, we came across an article published on Kazakhstan-based KST News, which had a longer version of the video. It also carried a picture of the brothers who helped the roe deer.
Conclusion: The video of two people trying to save a deer is from 2021 and Kazakhstan and is not related to the recent blizzard in the United States and Canada.
