India & Islam: How Swami Vivekananda's Hinduism Envisions Religious Harmony

This brings me to the politics of today's India – where the Vedantic notion of a universal self residing within all of us is being pushed into the backdrop against the notion of a separate and threatening “other” called Muslims. Nehru’s Discovery of India was published in 1940 when the sparks of religious separatism were being fanned by a specific constituency of Indians. Is it futile to offer the same argument today, that Hinduism and Islam need each other to prosper?

In today’s India, Vivekananda would have reminded his Hindutva admirers that religions do not survive through architecture but through the spiritual exertions of individuals who parallelly improve the quality of life of their fellow citizens, regardless of religious background.

With that said, I will close with a final hopeful quote by Hans Torwesten, whose writings on Vedanta have helped to inform the premises of this article:

“But can we live in a world thus divided? True Advaita will probably become fully incarnate here on earth only when the impulse of Christian [or, Islamic] neighborly love and the infinite breadth of Vedantic mysticism have joined to transform the face of the earth."

(Rahil Khan is a federal public servant in Ottawa, Canada and someone who has had a longstanding interest in Indian history and religion.