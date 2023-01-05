Old Video of Doctors in Jodhpur Arguing Inside OT Viral as From Pakistan
We found that the video was from Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur and dated back to 2017.
A video showing a heated argument between doctors inside an operation theatre is going viral on the internet.
The claim: Those sharing the video claimed that the video was from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh.
Pakistani-Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah, who has been called out for spreading disinformation several times, also shared the video and claimed it to be from Pakistan.
How did we find that out:
We used the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension to extract keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
While going through the search results, we came across a tweet published by the news organisation Deccan Herald on 30 August 2017 with a caption that stated that the video was from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
Taking a cue from that, we conducted a keyword search on Google and found several news reports (here, here, and here) about the incident from 2017.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the video was shot at Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur, where gynaecologist Ashok Nainwal was arguing with anaesthetist Mathura Lal Tak while operating on a patient.
A BBC report further added that there was some confusion about a baby's death due to the doctors' argument. However, Dr Ranjana Desai, the superintendent of Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur, said that the death of the baby was not due to the argument.
Conclusion: An old video from Jodhpur has gone viral with a claim that it is a recent one.
