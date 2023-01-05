ADVERTISEMENT

Old Video of Doctors in Jodhpur Arguing Inside OT Viral as From Pakistan

We found that the video was from Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur and dated back to 2017.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Video of Doctors in Jodhpur Arguing Inside OT Viral as From Pakistan
i

A video showing a heated argument between doctors inside an operation theatre is going viral on the internet.

The claim: Those sharing the video claimed that the video was from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh.

Pakistani-Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah, who has been called out for spreading disinformation several times, also shared the video and claimed it to be from Pakistan.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.is/zD5yz" rel="nofollow"><a href="https://archive.is/zD5yz" rel="nofollow">here</a></a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the post can be found here.

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20230104172644/https://twitter.com/MamtaTripathi80/status/1610284558133637131" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the post can be found here.

    (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such posts can be found here and here.)

The truth: The video is neither from Pakistan nor Chandigarh. We found that the video is from 2017 and was recorded in Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Also Read

Old Clip of a Massive Car Pile Up on Yamuna Expressway Shared as Recent

Old Clip of a Massive Car Pile Up on Yamuna Expressway Shared as Recent
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find that out:

  • We used the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension to extract keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.

  • While going through the search results, we came across a tweet published by the news organisation Deccan Herald on 30 August 2017 with a caption that stated that the video was from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

  • Taking a cue from that, we conducted a keyword search on Google and found several news reports (herehere, and here) about the incident from 2017.

  • According to a report in Hindustan Times, the video was shot at Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur, where gynaecologist Ashok Nainwal was arguing with anaesthetist Mathura Lal Tak while operating on a patient.

  • BBC report further added that there was some confusion about a baby's death due to the doctors' argument. However, Dr Ranjana Desai, the superintendent of Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur, said that the death of the baby was not due to the argument.

Also Read

Video of a Man Kicking Hindu Goddess’ Photo Shared With False Communal Spin

Video of a Man Kicking Hindu Goddess’ Photo Shared With False Communal Spin
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An old video from Jodhpur has gone viral with a claim that it is a recent one.

Also Read

Old Video of People Saving a Deer in Kazakhstan Linked With Blizzard in the US

Old Video of People Saving a Deer in Kazakhstan Linked With Blizzard in the US
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Doctors   Tarek Fatah   Webqoof 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×