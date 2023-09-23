How an Old Instagram Story Led to Canadian Singer Shubh's Tour Getting Cancelled

While Canada and India were engaged in a diplomatic row, another piece of news that grabbed headlines was the outrage against Canada-based singer and rapper Shubhneet Singh (Shubh).

The singer, who rose to fame after songs like Cheques, We Rollin and Elevated, was supposed to perform in 12 cities in India as a part of his 'Still Rollin Tour. On Wednesday, 20 September, ticketing platform BookMyShow said on X (formerly Twitter) that the Indian leg of the tour had been cancelled.

However, the artist's tour wasn't cancelled because of the tensions between the two countries but over an Instagram story shared in March.

In this story, we trace the the series of events that led us here.