'Barbie' Start & 'Oppenheimer' Ending: Check Out Mumbai Police's Hilarious PSA

Mumbai Police's caption read, "With such 'barbie' actions, you're signing up for Oppenheimer consequences."


Two of Hollywood's grandest and most-awaited films are all set to his the silver screens this Friday (21 July), Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Ever since it was made public that the two films would share a release date, the internet has been abuzz with cross-over memes, popularly knows as 'Barbenheimer'.

Now, Mumbai Police's thriving social media game has been no secret. Grabbing the perfect opportunity, their Instagram handle has joined the 'Barbenheimer' meme fest with a hilarious carousel of public safety announcements.

Featuring 'Barbie starts' versus 'Oppenheimer endings', Mumbai Police has alerted the youth about the dangers of partaking in reckless activities like smoking marijuana and drunk driving.

The caption of the post reads, "With such 'barbie' actions, you're signing up for Oppenheimer consequences."

Take a look:

Since uploading, Mumbai Police's post has garnered over 19K likes and almost 100 comments. While some netizens are massively impressed with their trendy announcements, others are using this opportunity to poke fun at the admin of the page.

Check some reactions here:

Topics:  Oppenheimer   Mumbai Police   Barbie movie 

