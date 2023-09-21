Nijjar Killing: If Canada's Accusations Are True, It Only Has Itself to Blame

We will probably never know the complete truth about the assassination of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada has accused India of involvement in the killing, while New Delhi has vehemently denied it.

Investigations are on, but no smoking gun, at least one pointing at India, has yet emerged. It is, of course, possible that Nijjar, who was wanted in India on several charges of terrorism, was killed by other Sikh extremists in a local faction fight.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament that its authorities were pursuing “credible allegations” of links connecting agents of the Indian government to the killing of Nijjar.

He did not provide any details and said he had taken his “deep concerns” to the Indian side and conveyed them personally to Prime Minister Modi at the G20 summit, saying that the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil was “an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty”.

He had also apparently shared the same with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In a statement on Tuesday, India rejected the allegations, saying that they were “absurd and motivated.”