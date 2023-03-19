Amritpal Crackdown: Jagmeet Singh, Prominent Diaspora Sikhs Express Concern

Following the suspension of internet services across Punjab as the police launched an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and a number of his associates, a number of Sikh leaders and activists in the diaspora have spoken up.

The Punjab government suspended mobile internet till 12 noon on 19 March. Earlier, Section 144 had been imposed in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts in western Punjab. Other districts too, witnessed a high deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

A number of Sikh politicians in Canada posted strongly-worded statements on their social media accounts soon after this.

Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament in Canada said on Twitter, "Deeply concerned about news reports coming out of #Punjab, India. The suspension of internet services and restricted gatherings of more than 4 people in some areas. We are closely following the situation."