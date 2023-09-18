Viral Video of Women Boarding Mumbai Local Ignites Chatter Online

Mumbai, known for its bustling local train system, is making headlines due to a viral video shedding light on the daring feats commuters undertake daily.
The clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter) depicts women rushing into a moving train to secure seats. The chatter around the video has since sparked a debate on the hyper-romanticised "spirit of Mumbai" versus the need for safer infrastructure.
Mumbai's lifeline, its local trains, carry thousands of passengers daily, making them an integral part of the city's fabric. However, the viral video, garnering over 900K views, highlights the risky behaviors that have become commonplace among Mumbaikars.
The viral post called attention to the stark contrast between the city's elite and its commoners, criticizing the notion that such dangerous practices represent the "spirit of Mumbai."
The video ignited a spirited online debate, with some defending commuters' need for a seat during arduous journeys, while others stressed the urgency of prioritizing safety over convenience.
