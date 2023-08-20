'Meta Free': Jack Dorsey Quits Instagram After 12 Years, Elon Musk Reacts

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Friday, 18 August, that he has deleted his Instagram account, 12 years after joining the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform.
The 46-year-old entrepreneur announced his decision on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying he deleted his account and gone "Meta free".
"Deleted my Instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors," Dorsey wrote.
What's the Reason Behind the Deletion?
Soon after his tweet, several users asked the ex-Twitter CEO why he decided to quit Instagram. Responding to one such user, Dorsey said that the reasons are "too Meta" to be interesting.
When another user asked Dorsey if he had a Facebook account, the ex-Twitter CEO said that he did not. He added that he doesn't even use WhatsApp.
"Clear eyes, meta free, can't lose," he wrote.
What was Elon Musk's response? Dorsey's announcement caught the eye of Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk, who responded with a 'fire' emoji, prompting replies from netizens who speculated whether Dorsey would be keeping his profile on X.
Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO in 2021, and in October 2022, Elon Musk acquired the platform.
This isn't the first time that Dorsey has taken a subtle jibe at Meta.
On 5 July, Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, launched Threads, a Twitter rival sparking an online feud between Musk and Zuckerberg. Soon after, Dorsey took a swipe at Zuckerberg after the latter sent him a follow request on the new platform.
Posting a screenshot where one can see Zuckerberg's follow request, Dorsey wrote, "Too soon b."
Even before Threads was launched, Dorsey took a subtle jibe at Meta over user's data collection. Sharing a screenshot of all the data that Threads will be collecting from users, Dorsey wrote, "All your threads belong to us."
Elon Musk, in agreement, commented on Dorsey's tweet and wrote, "Yeah."