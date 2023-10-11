Fact-Check: Old Video of Hamas Spokesperson Thanking Iran Goes Viral as Recent

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What is being said in the video?: As per the translation provided by the ambassador, the leader says, “Thanks to all those individuals, groups and countries, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran, who have supported us generously with money, arms and other means, providing us with the missiles that have battered the Zionist strongholds during past confrontations with the occupiers. They have also supported us with anti-tank type missiles which, by the grace of god, and the faith of our fighters, shattered the myth of Zionist superiority.”